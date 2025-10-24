FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,335,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

