Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69,060 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

