Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Prentice Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 279,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 50,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

