Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Expands By 54.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 703,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,034.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,034.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

