Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 417,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

MGK stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $410.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

