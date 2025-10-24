Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

