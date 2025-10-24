FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF $IXG

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,613 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 946.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 91,622 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 110.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IXG stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.04 and a twelve month high of $117.23.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

