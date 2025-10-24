RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $179.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.14. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $179.98.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.