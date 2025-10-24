FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $283.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

