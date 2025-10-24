NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 7,245 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $294.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day moving average is $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

