Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.25) on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.26.

INTC opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

