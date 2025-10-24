Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $340.80 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.58. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.55.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,915.84. This trade represents a 93.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total transaction of $37,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,142,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,048,518,669.60. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,292 shares of company stock valued at $547,914,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

