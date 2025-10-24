Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,095 to GBX 1,115 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,310.
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 96.64% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
