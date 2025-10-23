Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.