Forum Financial Management LP Sells 90 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,127.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,047.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,299.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,055,346. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

