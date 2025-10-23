Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $545.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average is $500.17. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.60.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

