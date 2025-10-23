Cambridge Capital Management LLC Invests $29.80 Million in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Cambridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,801,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 16.0% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after acquiring an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

