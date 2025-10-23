Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $272.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.22. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

