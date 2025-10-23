iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Lifted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $64.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

