Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60. The company has a market cap of $764.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

