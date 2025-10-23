1,627 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.