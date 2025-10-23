LifeWealth Investments LLC Trims Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

LifeWealth Investments LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.08.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:IBM opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

