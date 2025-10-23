Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $272.81 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a market cap of $777.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

