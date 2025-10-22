What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for FITB FY2025 Earnings?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

