Members Trust Co Makes New $200,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,932,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,408,000 after acquiring an additional 686,685 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 839,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 239,534 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,335,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 203,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 79,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,863,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

