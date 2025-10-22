Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5%
British American Tobacco stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- What is a Dividend King?
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.