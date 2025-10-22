TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 1,673,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,025,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

