Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.2%

WMB opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.