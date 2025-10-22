Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 134,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

