Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,970 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 15.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $51,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.83 and a 52 week high of $198.48.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

