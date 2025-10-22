Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Zeta Global by 963.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

