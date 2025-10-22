Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontdoor

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.