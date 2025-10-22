Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Masco Q1 Earnings

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.44.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,722,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

