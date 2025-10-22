Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Takes $19.87 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,866,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.1% of Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 691,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

