D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,250 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $167,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.