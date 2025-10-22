Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $659.21 and its 200 day moving average is $616.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $677.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.