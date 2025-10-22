Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 913,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 166,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.