D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $68.94 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
