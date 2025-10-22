Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.0% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $692,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

