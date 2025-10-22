Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,870 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,756 shares of company stock worth $20,972,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

