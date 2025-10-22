Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,097,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,834,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

