Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.1%

QCOM opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

