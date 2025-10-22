Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,232 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 219,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.50 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

