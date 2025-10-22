Studio Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

