Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

