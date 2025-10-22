St. James Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4,770.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,263 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

