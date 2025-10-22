Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

