iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $150,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IWF opened at $472.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average of $420.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.