Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,031,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNG opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day moving average is $232.91. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.77 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.93.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

