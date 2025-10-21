Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $309,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,398,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,350,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,584,000 after acquiring an additional 815,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,121,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,041,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,001,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 485,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

